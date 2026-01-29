Hakan Fidan on Iran and Turkiye’s role in global security

Turkish foreign minister warns against escalation with Iran, explaining how Ankara sees the future of regional security.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns that attacking Iran would be wrong and says Tehran is ready to return to negotiations. He urges a step-by-step diplomatic approach and cautions against escalation. Fidan also discusses Turkiye’s position on the future of regional and global security cooperation and the role it can play as the post-World War II order fractures and trust between states erodes.