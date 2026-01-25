The academic and political activist discusses what he sees as a moral collapse in the US and a leadership crisis in the Democratic Party.

In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, American philosopher and activist Cornel West delivers a searing critique of the United States, describing what he sees as moral collapse, democratic decay and spiritual bankruptcy. Drawing on the Black freedom struggle and his own run in the 2024 presidential election, West argues that both major parties serve entrenched power while inequality deepens at home and war crimes are enabled abroad. From Gaza to Harlem, he asks whether love, dignity and justice can still form the basis of meaningful political resistance.