Talk to Al Jazeera Colombia’s Petro on US threats and whether he fears Maduro’s fate

Colombia’s president responds to US pressure and what it means for sovereignty and stability in Latin America.

Since the United States abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of “narcoterrorism”, Colombia has found itself under growing pressure from Washington. President Gustavo Petro responds to President Donald Trump’s accusations. The Colombian leader also addresses diplomacy vs confrontation, regional sovereignty and whether Latin America is entering a dangerous new chapter.