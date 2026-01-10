Colombia’s Petro on US threats and whether he fears Maduro’s fate
Colombia’s president responds to US pressure and what it means for sovereignty and stability in Latin America.
Since the United States abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of “narcoterrorism”, Colombia has found itself under growing pressure from Washington. President Gustavo Petro responds to President Donald Trump’s accusations. The Colombian leader also addresses diplomacy vs confrontation, regional sovereignty and whether Latin America is entering a dangerous new chapter.
Published On 10 Jan 2026