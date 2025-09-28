Dutch PM Schoof: On Gaza, Israel and a collapsed coalition

The Netherlands’ outgoing leader, Dick Schoof, discusses Gaza, Israel, NATO, migration and why his coalition collapsed.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof joins Talk to Al Jazeera at a pivotal moment for Europe and the Middle East. After his coalition collapsed, he reflects on leading the Netherlands through crises at home and abroad.

From the war in Gaza and sanctions on Israel to NATO, migration and United States President Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine, Schoof gives rare insight into how the Netherlands navigates global fault lines. A politically unaffiliated leader and former intelligence chief, he speaks candidly about power, justice and Europe’s future.