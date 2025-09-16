UN: Israel’s war on Gaza is genocide

Nearly two years into Israel’s war on Gaza, a United Nations fact-finding mission has delivered its most damning verdict yet: genocide. Navi Pillay, chairwoman of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, says Israeli leaders’ statements and the destruction on the ground prove intent. Speaking to Hashem Ahelbarra in Geneva, she explains the commission’s findings, what legal consequences Israel could face and what must happen next. As famine sets in and civilian casualties mount, Pillay outlines why this report could mark a turning point in international accountability – and whether the UN will be able to act on its own conclusions.