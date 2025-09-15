The Muslim world must move from words to action

Pakistan’s top diplomat, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, says the Muslim bloc must move beyond rhetoric to concrete action.

In the wake of Israel’s unprecedented strike on Qatari soil, Muslim leaders are weighing their response. Pakistan, the Islamic world’s only nuclear power, warns that words alone will not deter further aggression. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar tells Talk to Al Jazeera that Pakistan, as part of the Ummah or global community of Muslim believers, “will discharge its duty”. He discusses whether the Islamic bloc can deliver legal, financial, or diplomatic consequences, and how far Islamabad is prepared to go.