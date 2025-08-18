Koen Olthuis: Why the future of cities may be floating

Can floating cities protect from rising seas? Architect Koen Olthuis says it’s time to live with water, not fight it.

As climate change pushes sea levels higher, Dutch architect Koen Olthuis says the answer isn’t higher dikes – it’s floating cities. From luxury homes in the Netherlands to sustainable floating schools in slums and entire island communities in the Maldives, his vision blends architecture and adaptation. But can floating design truly offer an inclusive solution – or will only the wealthy stay dry? In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, Olthuis explains why living on water may be the only way forward.