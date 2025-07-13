Brazil’s FM: Is BRICS anti-West?

Mauro Vieira discusses whether BRICS is anti-West and whether global governance must change to reflect today’s realities.

In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira discusses Brazil’s role in the expanding BRICS bloc and whether the group is positioning itself as a challenge to Western dominance.

Speaking from Rio de Janeiro after the BRICS summit, Vieira explains President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s call for a global trade currency, critiques the current state of the United Nations, and explains what Brazil envisions for a more balanced multipolar world. With absent leaders, rising tensions, and growing ambitions, is BRICS reshaping global power, or just talking about it?