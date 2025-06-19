IAEA chief: No evidence Iran is building a nuclear weapon

As Israel bombs Iranian nuclear sites under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection, questions mount over nuclear double standards and the credibility of the global system.

Iran accuses the IAEA of bias and complicity, while Israel – an undeclared nuclear power – remains outside treaty obligations.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi responds to allegations, addresses fears of a nuclear arms race and warns of the consequences if diplomacy fails. Is the non-proliferation regime collapsing?

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, talks to Al Jazeera.