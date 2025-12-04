US-Venezuela tensions put Colombia’s security strategy to the test

Colombia warns that US-Venezuela tensions could undermine its fight against armed groups and drug networks.

Colombia’s Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks to Talk to Al Jazeera as tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalate. With Washington deploying additional military assets to the Caribbean, Colombia finds itself on the front line of a widening regional standoff. Sanchez discusses the pressure this places on President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” strategy, the surge in armed groups, and the country’s fight against drug trafficking. He warns that any further confrontation could trigger new migration flows, empower criminal networks, and jeopardise Colombia’s fragile security gains.