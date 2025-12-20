Uruguay’s FM on US claims to police Latin America and rising tensions

Mario Lubetkin on Washington’s revived sphere-of-influence doctrine, Venezuela, and China’s growing footprint.

The United States is reviving a policy first set out in the 1800s that treats Latin America as its strategic sphere of influence. As Washington expands maritime operations in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, critics warn of legal violations and rising regional instability.

Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin joins Talk to Al Jazeera to discuss US strikes, Venezuela, migration pressures, and China’s growing role in the region — and whether diplomacy can still prevent escalation in a hemisphere shaped once again by power politics.