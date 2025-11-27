Finland FM on Russia-Ukraine peace talks and Trump’s potential role

Finland on a possible Russia-Ukraine deal, Trump’s leverage and Europe’s stance as a NATO state on Russia’s border.

Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen speaks to Talk to Al Jazeera about the prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, whether Trump can bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table, and why Europe insists on clear red lines. From frozen Russian assets to NATO deterrence and Finland’s unique position as a NATO member sharing a long border with Russia, Valtonen explains what a realistic settlement would require, and why she believes Moscow is still not interested in genuine peace.