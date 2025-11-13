DRC FM: Rwanda must prove it wants peace

Foreign Minister Therese Wagner challenges Rwanda’s commitment to peace as talks continue and troops remain inside the DR Congo.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s foreign minister tells Al Jazeera that Rwanda’s actions on the ground cast doubt on its commitment to a peace process aimed at ending decades of conflict in the eastern DRC. Therese Kayikwamba Wagner says a planned presidential meeting remains stalled, with foreign troops still on Congolese territory and abuses continuing despite diplomatic efforts. She argues that meaningful progress depends on real leverage from international facilitators, the United States, Qatar and regional partners, to hold both sides accountable and push the process towards a credible, lasting agreement.