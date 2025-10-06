Syria’s justice minister on rebuilding rule of law after al-Assad

Mazhar al-Wais on Syria’s transitional justice process and the fight for truth after Bashar al-Assad’s fall.

As Syria turns the page after Bashar al-Assad’s fall, the transitional government promises justice, truth, and rule of law.

In his first interview since taking office, Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais tells Talk to Al Jazeera how his ministry preserved the regime’s court archives from destruction and plans to prosecute crimes from the war years. But critics say the process is too narrow, focused only on Assad-era abuses, while violence and sectarian reprisals create new victims still awaiting accountability.

Can post-war Syria deliver real justice?