Maria Corina Machado: Venezuela’s Nobel Peace laureate in hiding

Venezuela’s opposition leader on life in hiding, and her movement’s fight for transition and change.

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader and now Nobel Peace Prize laureate, speaks from hiding about the cost of resistance and the hope driving millions demanding democracy. Barred from elections and under threat of arrest, she discusses the country’s deepening crisis, where nearly eight million Venezuelans have fled, and the challenge of confronting a system that has survived sanctions, protests, and global isolation. In this in-depth interview, Machado reflects on her fight for democracy.