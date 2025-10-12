Why hasn’t New Zealand recognised Palestine?

New Zealand’s foreign mininster discusses the decision not to recognise a Palestinian state, shifting geopolitical alliances, and diplomacy.

In a shifting world order, New Zealand’s foreign policy faces new tests, from Gaza to the Pacific.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaks to Talk to Al Jazeera about why his government has stopped short of recognising a Palestinian state, how small nations can stay neutral amid the United States-China rivalry, and whether multilateralism still protects the weak from the will of the powerful.