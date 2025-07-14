The Kashmir conflict explained | Start Here
India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir for decades, and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, a de facto border that cuts Kashmir into two, are caught in the middle of it all.
Why do India and Pakistan fight over Kashmir? And what do Kashmiris want? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.
This episode features:
Sumantra Bose – Professor of international and comparative politics, Krea University
Hafsa Kanjwal – Associate professor of South Asian studies, Lafayette College
Amitabh Mattoo – Professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Special thanks to Alia Chughtai, senior producer at AJLabs, for helping and advising the Start Here team with this episode.
Published On 14 Jul 2025