What explains the timing of Israel’s attack on Iran?

Israel has been making plans to attack Iran for years, so why is it happening now?

Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Barbara Slavin | Distinguished fellow, Stimson Center

Gideon Levy | Israeli journalist & Author

James Bays | Al Jazeera diplomatic correspondent

Ali Akbar Dareini | Writer and researcher, Center for Strategic Studies, Tehran