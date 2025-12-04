Sudan War Explained | Start Here

Watch this explainer to understand the Sudan war.

The war in Sudan has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. How did the fighting begin in 2023? Who are the two main sides? And what are the main factors driving the war now?

Watch Start Here Sudan explainer with Sandra Gathmann to understand what is happening.

This episode features:

Mahitab Mahgoub – Nonresident fellow, Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy

Yassmin Abdel-Magied – Writer and activist

Hiba Morgan – Sudan correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Ahmed Soliman – Senior research fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House

Kholood Khair – Founder and director, Confluence Advisory

Hager Ali – Doctoral researcher, German Institute for Global and Area Studies

Alan Boswell – Project director, Horn of Africa, International Crisis Group

Elbashir Idris – Sudan analyst and activist