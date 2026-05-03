The US vs Latin America: Varsha Gandikota and Susana Muhamad

Gandikota asks Muhamad: What does the military‑industrial machine mean for the sovereignty of the Global South?

In this episode of Reframe, Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, general coordinator of Progressive International, speaks with former Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad about how Latin America should respond to the age of United States President Donald Trump. Muhamad argues that challenging a long history of imperial dominance begins with reclaiming sovereignty, particularly over natural resources like minerals and oil.

Muhamad is a Colombian politician and environmentalist who served as the minister of environment and sustainable development from 2022 to 2025.