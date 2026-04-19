Does the world need new leaders? Varsha Gandikota & Naledi Pandor

In this episode of Reframe, Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, General Coordinator of Progressive International, speaks to Naledi Pandor about where power resides in the international order today and if the Global South can unite to provide a counterbalance to the US. They also discuss the importance of international solidarity and what the world can learn from South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.

Naledi Pandor is a politician and academic who held six ministerial portfolios during her time in South Africa’s post-apartheid government. As foreign minister, she spearheaded South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.