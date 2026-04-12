Who is running US foreign policy? Varsha Gandikota and Jeremy Scahill

Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla asks journalist Jeremy Scahill who will benefit from the US-Israel war on Iran.

In this episode of Reframe, Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, general coordinator of Progressive International, asks investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill why Trump abandoned his pledge to end “forever wars” and if Israel is, in fact, now driving US foreign policy in the region. They also explore the growing privatisation of warfare and who stands to profit from the billions of dollars being spent on arms.

Cofounder of Drop Site News, Scahill’s books include Blackwater: The Rise of the World’s Most Powerful Mercenary Army, and, Dirty Wars: The World is a Battlefield.