Can the Global South stop genocide? Gandikota Nellutla and Ken Roth

In this episode, Ken Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, interviews Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla on how much the Global South has influenced the world order and whether it can actually exert any pressure on the international stage.

Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla is the general coordinator for Progressive International, a think tank working to unite, organise and mobilise progressive forces around the world.

She’s also one of the founders and the executive secretary of the Hague Group, a coalition of nations from the Global South formed in January 2025 to uphold the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court regarding Israel-Palestine, and “stand together to defend the principles of justice, equality and human rights”.

Among the collective measures the group has taken is to close their ports to ships carrying weapons or fuel to Israel and commit to honour international arrest warrants.