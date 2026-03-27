Iran expert says US ground invasion could cause a global economic meltdown
Iran expert says US ground invasion could cause a global economic meltdown
‘I’m afraid we are in a situation of a stalemate that is more likely to result in further escalation than in any kind of settlement.’ Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, says the US and Iran have reached a stalemate where further escalation would likely lead to catastrophe for the global economy.
Published On 27 Mar 2026