Kennedy’s autism views are based on “his ideology”, not science
“We’ve created an association that is false: The lack of vaccines and the lack of Tylenol is somehow associated with autism.”
The former director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, Demetre Daskalakis, who resigned in protest of Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s ‘anti-vaccination’ views, says that the US President isn’t getting the information he needs about autism and Tylenol.
Published On 24 Sep 2025