Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
Trending
War on Gaza
Russia-Ukraine war
Pakistan floods
Donald Trump
West Bank attacks
caret-right
Toggle Play
Hospital evacuations are “clearly killing” Gaza patients
Quotable
Hospital evacuations are “clearly killing” Gaza patients
Published On 22 Aug 2025
22 Aug 2025