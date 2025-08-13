Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
Donald Trump
Is Washington DC ‘out of control’?
Why has RFK Jr cut vaccine funding?
Why is Trump sending US National Guard to DC?
Can Brazil stand up to Trump?
caret-right
Toggle Play
Trump is “waging a war on Democratic-run cities”
Quotable
Trump is “waging a war on Democratic-run cities”
Published On 13 Aug 2025
13 Aug 2025