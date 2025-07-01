US-backed Gaza aid fund may be “complicit” in war crimes
“[The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] is now run by a man who … believes that Palestine belongs to the Jewish people.”
Human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice says the acting director of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a fundamentalist Christian who shares some of Israel’s objectives. Hundreds of unarmed Palestinians have been killed at aid sites led by GHF.
Published On 1 Jul 2025