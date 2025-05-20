Israel deserves “no applause” for allowing some food into Gaza
“If this was about getting food to the people of Gaza, there are existing organisations that are very well-experienced in doing that.”
Political analyst Omar Baddar says Israel’s decision to allow limited food aid into Gaza–through a new US-backed foundation– should not to be celebrated. There’s been a total blockade on Gaza since March 2. The US and Israel say a new organisation is needed to ensure aid does not reach Hamas.
Published On 20 May 2025