Afrikaners landing in US with refugee status is “deeply offensive”
“Trump’s acceptance of Afrikaners as refugees into the United States is an assault across many fronts.”
Loren Landau, a professor at Oxford University, explains the message the US Trump administration is trying to send to the world by granting some white South Africans refugee status. The first group of 49 people is set to land in Texas on May 12.
Published On 13 May 2025