Venezuela’s OPEC plea unlikely to “obtain much” for support
“I doubt that you can have a great deal of support in Venezuela from Saudi Arabia.”
Paolo von Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute, explains why the letter Venezuela wrote, asking for support from other oil-producing countries, is unlikely to change anything. In the letter, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wrote that he feels threatened by US aggression.
Published On 1 Dec 2025