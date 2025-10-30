China recognises its ‘leverage over critical minerals is temporary’

As the presidents of China and the US meet in South Korea, Zongyuan Zoe Liu at the Council on Foreign Relations says China may offer concessions on its rare earth minerals.

As the presidents of China and the US meet in South Korea, Zongyuan Zoe Liu at the Council on Foreign Relations says China may offer concessions on its rare earth minerals.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on X : https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile

#aljazeera

#aljazeeraenglish

#aljazeeranewslive