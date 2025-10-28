Civilians in Sudan "suffering" without aid
“It’s the people of the Sudan who are suffering the consequences of this war.” Denise Brown, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, explains what’s needed to end the suffering in Sudan.
Published On 28 Oct 2025