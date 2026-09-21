Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Sport
Opinion
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
Sponsored Content
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Toggle Play
Did the US learn anything from the 'War on Terror'?
Project Force
Why is the US trying ‘regime change’ again?
Published On 21 Sep 2026
21 Sep 2026
Save
Share Why is the US trying ‘regime change’ again? on social media
share-nodes
Share
facebook
x
whatsapp-stroke
copylink
google
Add Al Jazeera on Google
info