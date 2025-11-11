Solving the Nord Stream mystery

The arrest of a Ukrainian man in Italy has reignited an unsolved geopolitical crime drama.

The arrest of a Ukrainian man in Italy has reignited speculation in an unsolved geopolitical crime drama: Who blew up Europe’s main gas line in 2022, and why?

The shocking act of sabotage came just months after Russia invaded Ukraine. The Nord Stream pipelines had powered a quarter of the continent’s needs. So, who stood to gain from destroying it?

Fingers have been pointed at Ukraine, the US and even Russia.