Keeping the Revolution alive – After Maduro’s capture, we followed the people fighting to bring him back

When US forces swept into Caracas under the cover of darkness and captured the Venezuelan president, it took the world by surprise. Cuffed and blindfolded, Nicolas Maduro was whisked away to the United States to be tried for “narcoterrorism”. He still has a base of passionate supporters, committed to defending the “revolution” by whatever means necessary, some using art and education, others using force. For decades, the government has relied on armed civilian militias to keep order on the streets, but they are accused by critics of using violence and intimidation.

People & Power meets the men and women dedicated to keeping Venezuela’s revolution alive, and bringing its president home.