From the Balkans with Guns

Weapons from the Balkans are fuelling violence on the streets of Sweden. People & Power follows their trail.

A lone gunman in Montenegro kills 13 people. In Sweden, gun homicides surge, becoming the highest in Western Europe. The link: Balkan weapons. From the shadowy routes of the former Yugoslavia to the streets of Stockholm, we expose how illicit arms from the Western Balkans are fuelling gang wars and violence across the continent.

People & Power traces these weapons from factory floors and black-market traders to the scenes of some of Europe’s deadliest crimes. With rare access and firsthand testimony, we reveal the human cost of a vast criminal network and a hidden war authorities can’t control.