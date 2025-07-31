Killing in the name of conservation? We examine allegations that rangers use deadly force in Uganda’s wildlife parks.

Rangers in Uganda’s Murchison National Park are the front line in the fight against wildlife poaching. It’s a dangerous job, but one necessary to preserve the country’s stunning natural environment. But what are the human costs of animal conservation?

In an exclusive investigation, People and Power explores allegations that rangers have shot and killed dozens of local people in the park, and covered up the evidence. Human rights groups say people are dying due to Uganda’s increasingly militaristic approach to wildlife protection.

Death in the Park examines the complex issues that arise when environmental conservation, economic survival, and human rights collide.