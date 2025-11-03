Cuba: Health Under Sanction

Free, universal, but failing – Cuba's once world-class healthcare system is being strangled by US sanctions.

Cuba’s healthcare system was once a paragon, held up as an example of what was possible in the developing world. But all that has changed. Harsh US sanctions, reimposed by the first Trump administration, are making it difficult, if not impossible, for healthcare workers to access the drugs and equipment they need. Although designed to apply political pressure to the communist government, in reality, the sanctions hurt civilians the most. The infant mortality rate is rising, and life expectancy is falling.

People & Power meets the doctors and nurses trying desperately to keep the system running, and the patients who depend on them.