Forever Chemicals: A Toxic Legacy

Pervasive and permanent, Forever Chemicals have poisoned the planet. We meet those fighting to hold someone to account.

From remote polar regions to the depths of the Amazon, one group of chemicals can be found almost everywhere. PFAS – per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – have caused one of the most widespread contamination crises in history. They’re known as Forever Chemicals because they don’t biodegrade, staying and accumulating in our bodies and in the environment. And they’re toxic, with exposure linked to a list of health problems, including cancer. For decades, PFAS have been used in countless products, lauded for their heatproof, waterproof and greaseproof qualities. They’re in cooking utensils, cosmetics, raincoats, firefighting foam, motor oil and thousands more. But now they’re in our bodies, too.

People & Power tells the story of how a single group of chemicals poisoned the entire planet, and meets the men and women fighting to bring those responsible to justice.