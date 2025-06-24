The Hidden Struggles of Women’s Health

“I wanted to actually not only freeze my eggs, but freeze time.”

Women face big decisions and even bigger challenges when it comes to their health, so we’re sharing some stories that don’t get talked about enough. We begin with one woman’s decision to freeze her eggs holding space for the future she hopes to build on her own terms. Then, we hear from a woman living with endometriosis – an all-too-common condition that’s often misunderstood or misdiagnosed. We speak to an expert to help you or someone you know navigate this disease. Finally, we speak to a thyroid cancer survivor who fought for years to have her symptoms be taken seriously – and a doctor who offers empowering, practical guidance for anyone having the same experience.

This week on Now You Know, we’re taking you on a journey through some of our most powerful health stories – stories that speak to the challenges and resilience of women today.