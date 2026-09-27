Did the biggest week of diplomacy make headway in ending the US-Iran war?

NewsFeed Did the biggest week of diplomacy make headway in ending the US-Iran war?

As the UN General Assembly wraps up with mixed diplomatic outcomes, Al Jazeera’s Mohammad Qasem reports on how US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Russia and Germany have re-established high-level talks, and China has criticized Washington’s approach to the region.