Soccer Football - Nations League - Group F - Georgia v Northern Ireland - Boris Paichadze National Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia - September 25, 2026 Northern Ireland's Trai Hume celebrates after Shea Charles scores their first goal REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Ireland decide to play Israel in Nations League after squad vote

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Ireland decide to play Israel in Nations League after squad vote

Ireland will play their Nations League fixture against Israel on Sunday after holding a squad vote on whether to proceed, following one player’s intention to withdraw. Head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said playing the match does not mean supporting the war in Gaza, adding that the team intends to wear black armbands in memory of lives lost.

Published On 26 Sep 2026

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