Ethiopia’s Fano fighters claim capture of army vehicles and weapons
NewsFeed
Ethiopia’s Fano fighters claim capture of army vehicles and weapons
Armed fighters from Ethiopia’s Fano movement claim to have seized more than 10 military trucks carrying ammunition, machine guns and mortar shells in the Amhara region. Fighting in the country has intensified following the formation of a new alliance of seven armed groups seeking to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.
Published On 26 Sep 2026