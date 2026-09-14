NewsFeed Going to school under Israeli occupation

In al-Mughayyir, a village north-east of Ramallah, going to school means passing soldiers just to get to class. On 21 April, Israeli settler fire killed a 14-year-old student, Aws, on his school grounds. His teacher carried him out. That same day, the teacher’s brother was also killed when he came to help. Aws was not the first child the village has buried this year, nor was he the last. Across the occupied West Bank, this is what a Palestinian childhood looks like. Al Jazeera’s Leila Warah reports.