Philippines set for historic vote in Bangsamoro after decades of conflict

NewsFeed Philippines set for historic vote in Bangsamoro after decades of conflict

The Bangsamoro region in the southern Philippines is holding its first elections on Monday, after a five decade-long armed struggle that claimed over 120,000 lives. The vote is the result of a 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reports.