Erdogan says Hamas acted sincerely, criticises Israeli attacks
NewsFeed
Erdogan says Hamas acted sincerely, criticises Israeli attacks
Speaking to Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview for ‘Al Muqabala’, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas has shown all the possible sincere solidarity, while Israel continues what he described as aggressive attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. He added that Trump is concerned about the situation and that Turkiye will continue to warn against further escalation.
Published On 16 Aug 2026