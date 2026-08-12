Thousands missing after Colombia quake as rescue continues
NewsFeed
Thousands missing after Colombia quake as rescue continues
Rescuers are searching collapsed buildings for survivors two days after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake devastated parts of western Colombia, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing. Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports that hospitals are struggling to treat casualties amid supply shortages, while communications outages are hampering rescue efforts.
Published On 12 Aug 2026