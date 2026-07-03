NewsFeed Saudi deputy foreign minister pays respects at Khamenei funeral

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Foreign Minister Walid al-Khuraiji and a delegation unexpectedly attended the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In March, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud urged Iran to ‘recalculate’ its strategy following repeated strikes on US bases in the kingdom, saying tolerance for attacks on Gulf states is limited.