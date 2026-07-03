Quakes reduce Venezuela tourist town to rubble, leaving economy in tatters
Quakes reduce Venezuela tourist town to rubble, leaving economy in tatters
Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from the coastal tourist town of Puerto Viejo in La Guaira, Venezuela, where hotels, restaurants and other beachfront buildings have been reduced to rubble after the deadly earthquakes. The government now faces the uphill task of rebuilding the town and reviving its tourism-dependent economy.
Published On 3 Jul 2026